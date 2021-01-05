Looking at the possible outcomes of Georgia’s senate runoff

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Two senate seats up for grabs today with three possible outcomes. The Democrats could sweep, the Republicans might take both, or it may even be split. Two of those possibilities work in favor of the Republicans by creating a divided government.

Dr. Craig Albert is an Associate Professor of Political Science at Augusta University. He said divided government is what the founding fathers had in mind.

“Many of the founders really believed in divided government. They wanted government to work slowly.”

He said a unified government is when one party controls both the Executive and Legislative branches. If the Democrats win both of Georgia’s open Senate seats, that’s what would happen.

If even one of the Republican Incumbents keeps their seat, Congress would be divided and it will be harder for Democratic lawmakers to further their agenda.

“So, I think that both sides have a good argument of why they should win. As for the structure of the system, how the constitution views how the country should be run, and that kind of ideological mindset,” he said.

Dr. Albert believes the probability of a Democratic sweep is low.

“Statistically and in the literature of political science, that’s very, highly unlikely. I know that the polls and pundits say different things, but generally, Republicans in Republican states go for Republicans.”

He isn’t sure he sees a full Republican sweep either. The recent scandal of President Trump’s recorded phone call to Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger may hurt Loeffler and Purdue in their Senate bids.

“First, if there are people on the left, or Democrats, or people likely to vote Democrat were not thinking about voting for some reason, or were not going to vote, or just didn’t have the time, I think hearing that phone call might have propelled them to find the time.,” explained Dr. Albert. “The other thing is that, for borderline Republicans actually. Republicans who did not vote for president Trump, who might have wanted to sit this Senate election out, might actually go and vote, also vote for Democrats, feeling that President Trump overstepped the boundaries.”