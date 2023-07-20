AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF )- “this group of people here are really positive it’s family friendly people are able to bring their kids if they need to just really accommodating it’s free I think it’s a great addition to the recovery community here in Augusta” said Brittany Coleman, member.

The FIIT group is helping people in recovery create a healthier lifestyle, by putting together a workout class that’s free to the public.

“ our purpose here it tor reach people in the community that are recovering from substance abuse disorder who are allies of people who are in recovery from substance abuse disorder or really just anyone who wants to get active with us we want to reach anybody it’s a free class we just want to be able to promote health and fitness in a way that is affordable” said Joan Murphy, Volunteer

The class is every Tuesday and Thursday at Warren Road Community Center. Several different workout plans are offered so people can find what works for them.

“ we’re actually a group that was born out of necessity when COVID happened the opposite of addiction is human connection and when Covid happened and some of the gyms shut down it forced us to a place where we all went into isolation and we also value what movement does to the human body” said Jessica Hunter, Instructor.

While helping peoplegain a better lifestyle is a key goal, there’s also a big support system within the group. It’s a way to help folks physically and emotionally.

“ encouragement connection support fitness really changed our lives and we want to impact others in the same way it helped us” said Christy Schexnayder, founding member

If you’re interested, the classes start at 6pm. Click here to learn more.