Local woman shares family story of opioid addiction in book

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s a cautionary lesson for anyone when it comes to opioid addiction. It doesn’t discriminate based on age, education, social class, et cetera. A CSRA local, Jennifer Cook Lariscey wrote a book “Heroine: Fighting To Get Back,” years after her husband passed away from addiction which started out after having back problems and being prescribed pain medication.

She thought, they had a fulfilled life but “that perfect life was plagued by a little secret hidden from everyone,” she wrote. “But it would soon unravel and fall apart,” she continued.

Her brother overdosed several times and she find herself getting addicted to opioids prescribed by a doctor following her diagnosis of PTSD, as well.

Heroine: Fighting To Get Back

The book was written as a beacon of hope for teenagers who will say no when offered drugs and people in recovery to help them realize doing drugs will hurt not only them but the ones they love, especially if they overdose.

Lariscey joined weekend Good Morning Augusta Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the book, ahead of the 6th anniversary of her husband’s death.