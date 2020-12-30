Local woman appearing on ABC’s new game show “The Hustler”

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In 2021, ABC will debut its new game show “The Hustler” and a local woman thinks she’s up for the challenge.

Reporter: “What is ‘The Hustler’?”

“So, it is the coolest concept. It’s kinda like ‘The Weakest Link’ meets ‘The Mole’ – the TV show where you had to figure out ‘who done it.’ So, it was a game show where you’re asking trivia questions, but somebody on the panel knows all the answers and if you can figure out who’s hustling, you can win the entire pot,” said contestant Tena Fulghum.

Fulghum will be on the first episode of the show airing January 4th. She says the experience was unlike anything she’s done before.

“It was amazing and surreal and really, really cool. It was like you walked through a door and there was Hollywood magic. The sound, the set, the people…it was awesome! Once in a lifetime.”

During this one in a lifetime experience, the one thing Tena was most proud of was being able to represent where she’s from.

“I’m not like a transplant. I am a hometown Augusta girl and here I am on a national show. This is probably my 15 minutes of fame, but don’t count me out. I love games shows. So, if there’s an opportunity and they come knocking, I might go on another one. So, if you like trivia and you like mystery and you like comedy…you’re going to get all three. You get to figure out who is the hustler, answer real trivia questions, and you get Craig Ferguson – who is hysterical. So, it’s like the best of anything you could possibly love in a game show,” said Fulghum.

Reporter: “Anything you’d like to add?”

“Just tune in on January 4th at 10 p.m. and you can see me,” said Fulghum.

