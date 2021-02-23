Local trucking company provides 1200 cases of water to Texans

APPLING, GA ( WJBF) — F&W Transportation and E-Z-GO/Textron Specialized Vehicles’, donated 1200 cases of bottled water to Texas and the families who have spent days without water or power.



“Even though they’re in Texas we have people in our community reaching out to them because they understand the importance and the strength of being able to be together and help somebody,” Angie Byrd said.

Both F&W Transportation and EZ GO have employees in Texas impacted by the winter storms



” All of them have said some us are still out of power and some of us don’t have access to drinking water and they’ve contacted local churches there and said hey what can we do and water was the biggest need,” F&W president Andy Willis said.

Organizers said the donation is their way of giving back to the Texas community



” As a community you should all stand up and give back. We’re very fortunate that we didn’t have to deal with this, but next time we may and hopefully they will do the same,” Willis said.

Its also a way of showing a little bit goes a long way to help those in need



” If everyone does a little it adds up to a lot, so everybody can step up and do something to help and it makes a big difference and a big impact,” Byrd said.