AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local school teacher who survived a head on collision five years ago wants to bring the CSRA together to celebrate her miracle along with others who might have a similar story.

“I was going to support a friend. She had a show that evening. Kadence was dancing at the market that next day. The Sunday, I had a show at Ikonz,” Tara Claitt told NewsChannel 6.

She was a single mother to one daughter back then, Kadence. Just as it is now, Tara Claitt’s life in 2018 included working as a teacher in Richmond County School System, being a mom and a singer. June 22nd, that all changed as she completed her last day of summer school at Morgan Road Middle.

“Left on Tobacco Road to come turn on Morgan Road,” she recalled. “As I was coming down, I saw a school bus on the left side of the street.”

As students got off the bus, Claitt began to stop, but another driver coming in the opposition direction went around that school bus, never stopping.

“I slammed on the brakes. I covered my eyes and just braced myself for the impact,” she said.

That driver hit Claitt head on, causing her airbags to deploy and first responders to pull her out of her car. A friend nearby rushed to the scene.

“I could see the car kind of up in the tree and I panicked,” Rasheda Williams said of that incident.

While Claitt survived that crash, she had a long road to recovery ahead with an ankle dislocated and broken, later filled with hardware.

“I spent a week in the hospital at AU. And then I spent two weeks at Walton Rehabilitation Center. Total recovery time, if you can say I’ve recovered, was about six months. It took me about six months to relearn how to walk,” Claitt said.

Not wanting to stay home and feel sorry for herself, Claitt went back to work that fall to teach. With help from friends and family, she continued to sing at church, inspiring others and her daughter, Kadence, who she said gave her hope.

Claitt is now married with a second daughter, giving birth to her story about the crash through song, a concert called From the Heart of a Miracle.

She explained, “The CSRA can come out and not only share in my miracle, but share their miracle. Just be able to worship God and celebrate all the miracles that he is doing everyday.”

From the Heart of a Miracle takes place Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. at 2306 Lumpkin Road in Augusta. And it’s free.

“It’s you’ve never been in her presence, in worship , in praise, it’s contagious.”