Local students spend the day counting bees

Columbia County, GA (WJBF) One bee, two bee, three bee, four!

It’s a day to take attendance by students in some local elementary schools, (like the students pictured here from Euchee Creek Elementary) and all Georgia families are asked to take part in the project.

Picture Credit: Columbia County Board of Education

The Great Georgia Pollinator Census kicked off on Friday August 23rd and goes on until Saturday at midnight. The project is a historical one where Georgians are asked to record the numbers and type of pollinator insects in the state during the late part of summer.

The census was designed for all Georgians to take 15 minutes out of each of the 3 day event to take a trip outside and just count. Some of the insects that are considered pollinators: Carpenter Bees, Bumble Bees, Honey Bees, Small Bees, Wasps, Flies, Butterflies and Moths.

After counting the pollinators, you’re asked to upload your results to the University of Georgia Extension Office and answer questions about your 15 minute counting activity. The census website which can be found HERE has all the information needed to get involved in the count, including: Instructions, how to differentiate between insects, a certificate of completion and a “How to Count” video.

Georgians have until Sunday August 25th until midnight to complete their counts. This is the first kind of public pollinator count in the country.