AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF )- The Garden City Rescue Mission has been an emergency shelter for over 22 years, now they’re in jeopardy of closing.

“the owners have decided to liquidate the property and we have the soul opportunity to purchase it” said Patrick Feistel, Garden City Rescue Mission.

The Garden City Rescue Mission in Downtown Augusta helps more than 400 hundred men who need shelter and resources.

The building is up for sell.

But, Garden City Rescue Mission leaders hope to keep their doors open by raising more than $400,000 to buy the property by September.

“every one of those men the lord touches their life while they’re here. Man of them have gotten saved many of them he’s putting families back together a lot of them here right now if it wasn’t for here they would be dead” said Patrick Feistel, Garden City Rescue Mission.

Garden City Rescue Mission has started a campaign to raise the money. Feistel says so far almost $100,000 has been donated—BUT they need more.

The Rescue Mission along with other local churches will host a silent auction at Victory Baptist Church Activity center Sunday, to help raise more funds.

“the items are laid out on table and you register to bid on any items and you write you bid on a card I think and put it somewhere on the table with the item, at the end of the auction they go through the bids and whoever the highest bidder is wins that item and all the money will go to Garden City Rescue Mission.” said Susan Herrin, Berean Baptist Church.

Organizers say the auction is not only important for Garden City. It also brings awareness of other shelters helping the community.

“I have complete faith that God is not going to shut the door on this mission that he is going to let it continue because of all the people brother Pat Feistel helps he has a heart for these mean a deep rooted passion for these men” said Susan Herrin, Berean Baptist Church.