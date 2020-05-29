Local retired soldier creates combat patch for healthcare workers

Grovetown, Ga. (WJBF) – Some call it a fight against a virus. Others call it an all out war.

“I sympathized with the nurses, the doctors, the first responders and I said ‘what can we do to acknowledge these people?’ ” said Neal.

Jacob Neal knows all about war. He served 21 years in the Army.

“I’ve been to combat 4 times, we got combat patches, you know that was our pride. And I thought, ‘Well, why can’t they have a combat patch? They’re fighting this battle, and I’ve heard many quotes of them fighting a war and feeling like they’re going into a war zone, and I thought, ‘Well, they deserve a combat patch,’ “, said Neal.

And so that’s what he set out to create. It’s called a CAM Patch. It stands for COVID Angel of Mercy. It’s for healthcare workers, and support staff.

“It’s just a tribute, it’s something that they can wear. It’s the badge of honor. It also has in Latin and it says ‘I Was There’,” said Neal. “Basically it’s an angel adorn with PPE because I feel like figuratively angels are on earth, these doctors and nurses have to wear PPE to protect themselves.”

Within days of launching his website, hundreds of orders came through from 18 states and the UK.

“I’m excited but I’m a little, I don’t want to use the word ‘disappointed’ but I found that these healthcare professionals are buying their own CAMs. Which let’s me know that this means something to them,” said Neal.

Now Neal is calling on every day citizens to help honor these heroes in a way they’ll be recognized for years to come.

“I want people to know that they were there. When the country needed more heroes, and they answered the call. When the bell rang, they came out. They came out swinging, they came out fighting, and they look like champions,” said Neal.

To purchase a patch and learn more about the scholarship fund for the families of healthcare workers click here.

