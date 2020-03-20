Local restaurant owners respond to financial impact, employee aid, and #supportlocal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- As more local businesses across the two-state shut down, local eats in Augusta are wondering if they’re going to be next.

Many changed their services to curbside pick up putting a blow to their finances.

Owner of Bodega Ultima, Cary Goldsmith, says, “we made the decision pretty early to shut our doors to the public. You know, we are doing curbside pick up, call ahead orders, pay over the phone. We also kind of adjusted our menus to do family meals to go.”

They aren’t the only ones.

Partner with Fat Man’s Hospitality, Havird Usry, says, “oh yeah, I mean we actually furloughed about 18 employees already and working with the state and the federal government just to see what we can do right this second to make sure they can pay their rent their mortgage and support their family.”

Closed dining rooms, shortened hours… Owners are doing what they can to serve their employees.

Owner of TakoSushi, Kevin Goldsmith, says, “starting next week, we are offering all of our employees that cannot handle financially the burden of their families, we’ll be cooking at our commissary.”

Hopefully, social distancing will lower the curve, but it’s heightening financial concerns.

“This is about community now. I had a conversation last night. We’re not going to be making money at this point. It’s about keeping our doors open to feed people,” says Usry.

As for the future of the industry…

“No one knows what to expect, we have no idea, we’re just playing it day by day actually,” says Kevin Goldsmith.

Cary Goldsmith is in the same boat.

He says, “I mean I hope people realize that all these restaurants that people love and support really are part of the huge fabric of our community need your help now more than ever.”

Although there are restaurants that are closed, the ones that are open told NewsChannel 6 that they want to thank everyone for their consistent support in this time of need.