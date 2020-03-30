Local radio station scheduled to hold parking lot prayer for medical workers

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – WAFJ, a Christian contemporary radio station serving the Augusta-Aiken area is inviting the CSRA to come together and pray for medical workers who are on the front lines.

On Wednesday, April 1st at 8:30 PM, the public is invited to designated parking lots in Downtown Augusta’s medical district. Participants will stay in their cars as a means to practice social distancing, turn on flashers, and turn on 88.3 WAFJ for a time of prayer and worship.

Parking Lot Prayers will be happening at these locations:

1439 Laney Walker Boulevard

The lot is in the center of the Augusta University campus, behind the Greenblatt Library.

987 St. Sebastian Way

The lot is in front of the Augusta University Health Sciences Building.

1499 Walton Way

This is the parking lot of the Augusta University Annex, also known as the Old Sears Building.

501 15th Street

These overflow lots are across from the Augusta University campus at the site of a former Kroger shopping center.

