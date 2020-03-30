Local radio station scheduled to hold parking lot prayer for medical workers

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – WAFJ, a Christian contemporary radio station serving the Augusta-Aiken area is inviting the CSRA to come together and pray for medical workers who are on the front lines.

On Wednesday, April 1st at 8:30 PM, the public is invited to designated parking lots in Downtown Augusta’s medical district. Participants will stay in their cars as a means to practice social distancing, turn on flashers, and turn on 88.3 WAFJ for a time of prayer and worship.

Parking Lot Prayers will be happening at these locations:

  • 1439 Laney Walker Boulevard
    The lot is in the center of the Augusta University campus, behind the Greenblatt Library.
  • 987 St. Sebastian Way
    The lot is in front of the Augusta University Health Sciences Building.
  • 1499 Walton Way
    This is the parking lot of the Augusta University Annex, also known as the Old Sears Building.
  • 501 15th Street
    These overflow lots are across from the Augusta University campus at the site of a former Kroger shopping center.

