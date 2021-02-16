Local pastor transforms old building into center for at risk youth

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Pastor Yannick McKie transformed an old commercial building on Olive Road into the Purpose Center — a building now used to help at risk youth and families.

” Our goal is to equip these young men with character development, job placement and tutoring so they can finish high school and further their education. Whatever it is that they want to do we want to equip them to do that,” Pastor of Chosen and CEO of Purpose Center Yannick McKie said.

The building will also be used for music and STEM programs for children.



” A lot of them want to rap, they want to sing or make beats. So, to be able to channel a lot of the emotional pain that they feel instead of taking it on someone else they can put it into music,” Purpose Center COO Devron Mitchell said.

Devron Mitchell has worked in music for 20 years and now he’s helping to give kids in the community a brighter future



” Its like winning the lottery for me. It brings me that much excitement because I realize that me being a part of their life could actually be the decision maker of if they’re dead or in jail,” Mitchell said.

Through a partnership with the district attorney the Purpose Center will be used as a training program to mentor men and teach them skills instead of putting them on probation for minor law violations.



“Our goal is to use this men in training program to be the gap between probation and prison and giving these at-risk males a second chance in life,” Mckie said.