Local nurse social distancing from family



AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Medical families are really being impacted by this pandemic. Some are having to rearrange their family dynamic while they continue to save lives on the front line.

Britney Wilkinson is a pediatric nurse at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. She is currently staying with her brother to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I was moved to the medical ICU which is where we are housing our COVID-19 patients and at that point I said it’s time for me to step away from my family.”

Wilkinson is one of the many nurses now being called a hero for fighting this virus on the front line, but she says there’s only one thing running through her mind. The three lives she and her Husband created.

“The hardest part has been thinking that I could have potentially given my last hug and kiss to my kids, should I contract the virus and it not be a good outcome.”

Wilkinson and her husband have nine year old twins and a five year old girl.

The thing this mommy says she misses most about being with her babies,

“Being around them. Being able to love on them and them being able to love back on me. I think it’s hard because it’s Easter time and I’m not going to be there for Easter morning with Easter baskets and doing our typically Easter celebration with family. Having family dinner.”

She explains what the last couple of weeks have looked like as she rotated around departments to help.

“I think there is a lack of sleep amongst most healthcare providers right now. It’s hard to rest especially before a shift knowing that I have to go back in thinking is this the time that I could potentially infect myself? I don’t think it’s restful because there is so much uncertainty.”

Mother, wife and essential worker Britney Wilkinson, urges everyone to follow social distancing and the stay at home order.

“It’s more to help flatten the curve of making sure we have adequate staffing and supplies for us. It’s a virus and we’re going to have to have herd immunity for us to get pass this.”