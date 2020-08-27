Local museums finding new ways to stay open during the pandemic

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- A new report shows that one-third of the nation’s museums may not survuve this pandemic.

The pandemic has affected all aspects of our lives which includes museums and how they operate. Local museums are feeling the heat but say that so far they are managing.

Linda Johnson is the Executive Director Lucy C. Laney Museum:.

“We are used to having large tours. We are used to schools bringing whole classrooms. Elementary and middle school’s would bring their entire classrooms. It was nothing for us to have twenty to twenty-five people per tour,” explained Johnson.

Museum directors said that without the revenue of tours and admissions, they’re struggling. But they said that they’re trying to find other ways to stay open.

“In addition to the physical exhibit, we’ll have several free, virtual and interactive components.And in September we’re going to have a virtual panel discussion,” said Johnson.

Nancy Glaser is the executive director of the Augusta Museum of History. She says they are trying to keep some of their annual events by taking them virtual. They are also working on offering self guided tours.

Both museum directors are taking steps to ensure the health and safety of their staff and patrons.

“All visitors and staff must wear masks while they are in the building. We are making sure everyone practices social distancing. We are following CDC guidelines of six feet and we have floor markers that have been placed throughout the museum to help out visitor practice social distancing,” Johnson added.

Even though now is a rough time, Johnson says she’s not worried and she thinks Augusta’s museums will be ok.

“We’re here and we’re willing and we welcome them back to the museum,” said Johnson.

Many Augusta museums are still open for business and are welcoming visitors.

