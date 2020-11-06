Local ministry feeds hundreds of people during food give away

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — The food give away hosted by 143 Ministries and Golden Harvest Food Bank was planned from 10 am to noon, but went well past that as hundreds of people showed up for eggs, meat, canned goods and produce.

Event planners said they were expecting to feed 400 families, but gave out food to close to 600 families.



” I got here this morning around 8:30 am and there were about 40 cars here already and I think that’s when we knew that this was going to be bigger than we thought,” Brooke Bolgla said.

Brooke Bolgla, with 143 Ministries said the large turnout is a reflection of the need in the community.



“There are people who don’t know how they’re going to eat. There are people that this might be a light for them. We just want to reach as many people as we can and we know that God is going to provide,” Bolgla said.

143 Ministries is planning to partner with Golden Harvest Food Bank to host more food giveaways closer to Thanksgiving and the holiday season.



” We know that there’s a need. We are partners with Golden Harvest food bank so we’re going to ensure that everyone has food on their tables, ” Bolgla said.