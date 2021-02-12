Local man continues restoration work on historic Charles Hammond House

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC ( WJBF) — From its bricks to its pine wood floors — pieces of the Charles Hammond house tell a story of our country’s history.

” The united states was born in 1776. This is older than my country that I love. This has seen the birth of my country so I need to protect it,” owner James O’Neal said.

Its one that owner James O’Neal is working to preserve



” I don’t want to replace what’s here because its stood the test of time. If the house could speak it could tell everything about what the United States has gone through,” O’Neal said.

The nearly four thousand square foot home built in the 1770’s was named after Charles Hammond, a patriot who fought in the Revolutionary War.

Today, restoring and preserving the home has become O’Neal’s passion



” It took some love of history that James had to do this work. He’s been working on this for well over a year and he’s not finished yet, but you can look around and see what its going to look like,” President of Historic North Augusta Andy Barnes said.

The lineage of the Hammond family runs deep in this home , but its also inspired O’Neal to look at his own family.

” Having the chance to look at the family trees of the Hammond family encouraged me to look at my own family tree to see where my people have come from,” O’Neal said.

Through rebuilding the past he learned about history and himself



” Working on this house makes me appreciate my own lineage because of all the people that came before me whose shoulders that I now stand on to be able to do this and have the patience and resources. I’m not here by myself. I’m only able to do this because of my family and friends who support me,” O’Neal said.

Once work on the home is finished O’Neal plans to use it as resource for the public to experience a piece of history.