ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Over the last few weeks we have had several rising seniors enter their final season making commitments to play at Power Five schools. Here a few from the gridiron as Salem running back Peyton Lewis will play for Tennessee, Patrick Henry linebacker Bodie Kahoun will play for Notre Dame, Liberty Christian running back Gideon Davidson will play for Clemson and North Cross offensive lineman Moritz Schmoranzer will play for Pitt.