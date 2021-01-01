Local gyms preparing for New Year spike in members during COVID-19 pandemic

EVANS, GA ( WJBF) — Gyms usually see a peak of memberships at the beginning of a new year, with many people making resolutions to get in shape.

This year as the country continues to battle with covid-19, local gyms like Evans Fitness Club are taking precautions to keep everyone safe and healthy.



” We’ve increased our cleaning budget to three and a half times what it was prior to COVID so, we’re diligently making sure that all of the surfaces are wiped down throughout the day and that we can provide the best and safest community due to COVID,” owner of Evans Fitness Club, Lisa Katz said.

In addition to social distancing, personal trainers at Evans Fitness Club said people can also stay active from home with virtual fitness classes.



” If you are still not wanting to come into the gym all of my trainers do FaceTime work outs and virtual classes as well. So, if you still do want to stay at home, we have a lot of options for people to stay active,” EFC personal training director Austin Smith said.

There was a full parking lot at Evans Fitness Club on New Years day and owner Lisa Katz said it shows that people want to stay fit while staying safe.



“Working out in a group that’s still socially distanced is something that makes people feel better about themselves, yet they’re still being safely protected from COVID,” Katz said.

Personal trainer Austin Smith said in addition to losing the ‘ Quarantine 15’ weight they may have gained people also want the interaction they have missed during quarantine.

“Not even so much just losing weight, but just needing to get back into society. Needing to have someone to talk to or having someone to converse with about their experiences because I know sitting at home was extremely hard for everybody,” Smith said.

Evans Fitness Club said they are following social distancing guidelines and requiring employees to wear a mask.