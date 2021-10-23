Local groups fight to end cancer with an annual golf tournament

THOMSON, G.A. (WJBF) – One local community coming together to end cancer. Local groups in affiliation with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society hosted their annual golf tournament Saturday morning.

“Unfortunately the disease touches everybody. No matter who you are or where you live,” said Terry Westenfield, an organizer for Saturday’s tournament.

Westenfeld knows firsthand how cancer can affect the entire family.



“About 7 years ago, my wife decided to raise money for her mother’s disease that she has and for the local chapter in the C.S.R.A,” he said.

Westenfield’s mother-in-law was diagnosed with Recurrent Follicular B cell lymphoma back in 2008. Now, she’s in remission.

“We moved to this area from the suburbs of Atlanta, and I have had experience in doing fundraisers, playing golf. So I decided to reach out to Ed Darby, he runs the club he was more than willing,” he said.

The LLS golf tournament has been a tradition at the Thomson Country Club for 5 years now.

“These guys have played, they pay an entry fee, we give prizes. They donate a lot of their time, a lot of their money, and their giving from their heart,” he said.

And among those prizes was a new Rec-Tec grill. Unlike most traditions throughout the C.S.R.A, the LLS golf tournament never took a hiatus during the peak of the pandemic.

“I’ve been told many times that this is the favorite tournament of the year”

Westenfeld says the support they get from the community is one of the driving forces to keep it going, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A lot of them are anxious about it,” he said.

All proceeds from Saturday’s tournament will go toward the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.