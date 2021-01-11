Local group wants to preserve Augusta Judicial Circuit as Columbia County pushes forward with plans to create single judicial circuit

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ( WJBF) — Columbia county leaders are drafting a bill that once presented, could go before the state legislature which began its 2021 session Monday. The single judicial circuit proposal could be a reality later this year.



“This is something that has been discussed for many many years and as Columbia County continues to grow we’re going to continue to explore the options and take necessary action to make sure that we’re doing the things that are in the best interest of the citizens of Columbia County,” Columbia County manager Scott Johnson said.

However, a committee was formed to preserve the judicial circuit the way it is.



” We feel as a committee that this circuit is fine the way it is. There’s nothing broken about it and we think that keeping the counties in the circuit as they are now is the right way to go,” Adam King said.

Committee chair Adam King said the counties have worked together under one judicial circuit since 1870 and changing that could impact the effectiveness of the circuit as a whole.



” The circuit as we know it has a tremendous track record of success, diversity and justice and I would hate to see that compromised in any fashion,” King said.

King said he’s aware of Columbia County’s plans to move forward, but he’s still hopeful that the three counties can remain in one judicial circuit.



” We feel that there’s still a way to fix this. We feel that there’s still a way that the three counties can live in harmony like they have since 1870.”



“Augusta commissioners plan to hold a special called meeting on Tuesday to discuss the possible split of the judicial circuit.

