AUGUSTA GA. (WJBF) – A big focus on mental health on this Saturday. Augusta’s main library the site of an event to make people aware of the resources that are out there. Bria Smith was there.

July is Minority Mental Health Month. That’s why local group Pearl, Inc. hosted its second annual Mentally Well-thy event. The goal for organization leaders is simple: to make sure people know where to go when they need help.

“Today is really important to us because we really can network with other mental health agencies, and we’ll find out what kind of mental health services they provide, and they get to know what kind of services we provide. And we can refer to them and they can refer to us,” Owner of Elephant in the Room Counseling Services LLC Vivienne Ross said.

The event took place Saturday morning. The room was filled with local business owners and community leaders.

“The commissioners, they showed up– I’m so thankful. We had Jordan Johnson, Stacey Pulliam, Ms. Francine Scott, and it was just wonderful to have every single clinician come too,” LCSW/ Pearl Inc Mentally Well Thy Event Organizer Natalie Bryan said.

Event organizer Natalie Bryan told me she wanted to create a day that could cater to everyone.

“There is such a disparity in communities of color when you’re coming from places of trauma where a lot of communities of color are coming from, there’s a distrust of professionals. So, I wanted to normalize professionals in the mental health arena because we are struggling. I mean mental health is at an epidemic proportion right now, and I just wanted to make it more accessible,” Bryan said.

Vivienne Ross runs a counseling service. She says events like these can help change the trajectory of someone’s life, especially minorities.

“Black folks, in general, we did not seek out mental health services. And a lot of that has to do with not trusting the medical community anyway. And then a lot of the information we would receive was from the church. And now, especially with covid, shut churches down, we were separated from each other, but social media helped us to start understanding that we do need mental health services and where those services are,” Ross said.

If you didn’t get the chance to make it to the event, there is a way you can still find resources.

“We notice that a big problem in our community is not that the resources are not available, it’s we don’t know where the resources are,” Ross said.

Just visit PEARL (wearepearl.org) for more information.