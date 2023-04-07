EVANS, GA (WJBF)- Kart King is not your typical golf cart service, they’re giving golf carts a nice look with big wheel, nice sound system and plenty more…

Golf carts may be a necessity for many in the garden city, especially during Masters week.

Giving your cart a unique and custom look is where Kart King comes in to help.

“ new carts used carts anything you can thing of we can refurbished your old carts if you want us to vamp it up and mostly just a custom stuff is kind of what we thrive on” said Chandler Hall , Kart King LLC.

Kart King is a golf cart business providing a variety of services. It was started in 2019 by two brothers Barry and Chandler Hall.

They say during a time like Masters week business is booming…

“ You know we have our business cards with us we’ll hand them out we do a lot of out-of-town business already so we’re not scared to go outside of Augusta for business we’ll do business here outside of Augusta wherever it takes us” said Hall.

From carts that speed, jump, and light up, they can do it all, even for new customers that may not know much about golf carts.

“I educate them on what they are and what they could be used for and then we go from there to the custom build process where we can pick out everything for them help them out along the way wheels tires colors all that kind of stuff so it’s a pretty fun process for the customer and for us” said Hall

A custom cart could cost up to thirty thousand dollars depending on the service, but the customer experience is most important.

“we really thrive on the customer service aspect of things the whole process from start to finish even after the sell if there’s anything they need we want to take care of them however we can ” said Hall.