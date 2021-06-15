Local fast food franchise makes big donation

Martinez, GA (WJBF)- Tuesday, Golden Harvest Food Bank receives a significant donation to help fight hunger in the CSRA.

The new Wendy’s on Washington Road in Martinez is finally opening its doors.

They are making a difference in the community by creating 50 new jobs and donating $50,000 to Golden Harvest Food Bank.

Mike Iezzi, president of Wendgusta LLC, said it’s part of the late Dave Thomas’s core value to give back. Wendy’s has a national initiative, The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, but he said they also focus on local needs.

“Last year we saw the impact with COVID, it was, just with the folks that work in our restaurant, that food availability was going to be a problem. Especially in the Summer months. So we had made a substantial donation last year, and so we kind of feel obligated at this point each summer to do something to help with that.”

And after the pandemic put so many people out of work, he said choosing who to donate to was a no brainer.

“We also feel like the communities we work in need some assistance too. And that’s why we, every year, look at what we can do to help out the community. It was a pretty simple decision over the last two years, with the tremendous amount of food insecurity that exists in our four county area,” Iezzi said.

Amy Breitmann is the executive director at Golden Harvest Food Bank and she said they are always grateful for donations to help them battle food insecurity in the CSRA.

“We are so grateful to Wendy’s for thinking of us when opening their new location in Martinez. Their gift last year had significant impact during COVID and this donation will be used to directly impact 4 of our 25 counties due to school being out and an elevated need during the summer months.”