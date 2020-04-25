Local family “hikes” Sassafras Mountain inside home during pandemic

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJBF) — A local family in the CSRA “hiked” Sassafras Mountain inside their home during pandemic.

Christie Palladino fundraises for the Make a Wish Foundation. We’re told her girls help her hike for the program.

She promised them a hiking trip to Sassafras Mountain during spring break. Following the stay home orders that could not be done. So, she got creative found a virtual hike to Everest Base Camp.

The girls helped to figure out the math, and the family completed the hike in their own home.

I would love to see how you and your family are handling the pandemic. Shoot me a message on Facebook, Twitter, or send an email.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories