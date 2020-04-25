Local family “hikes” Sassafras Mountain inside home during pandemic

(WJBF) — A local family in the CSRA “hiked” Sassafras Mountain inside their home during pandemic.

Christie Palladino fundraises for the Make a Wish Foundation. We’re told her girls help her hike for the program.

She promised them a hiking trip to Sassafras Mountain during spring break. Following the stay home orders that could not be done. So, she got creative found a virtual hike to Everest Base Camp.

The girls helped to figure out the math, and the family completed the hike in their own home.

