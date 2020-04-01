Local entertainment industry reschedules shows due to COVID-19

AUGUST, Ga. (WJBF)- It might be a little while until you can enjoy live entertainment… The industry locally is working to reschedule shows.

The theatres and arenas downtown are doing their best to follow CDC Guidelines.

One of those venues is the Imperial Theatre, but it’s not just the Imperial Theatre that will be impacted. Representatives for The Bell Auditorium and James Brown Arena told NewsChannel 6 they have postponed shows through May.

In a statement from the Augusta Entertainment complex, General Manager Chris Bird says they’ll continue to provide updates on their website.

The Imperial Theatre will also postpone the scheduled shows until after April 30th.

Exec. Director, Imperial Theatre, Charles Scavullo, says, “we are working extensively to collaborate with a variety of arts organizations including the Greater Augusta Arts Council, the Fox Theatre Institute of Arts. We’re all providing information, strictly to COVID-19 related to what other organizations, what other members are doing.”

Scavullo says if you want to support local theatre during this time, follow these organizations on Facebook for their latest updates.