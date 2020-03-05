Local doctors work together to provide rapid at-home assessment of coronavirus risk via an app

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The nation’s largest union of registered nurses says hospitals are not prepared for an outbreak of the coronavirus. This comes after 124 hospital workers in California were sent home because of one coronavirus patient.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Flete spoke to local doctors at the Medical College of Georgia about some new technological advances that might help in stopping the spread of the virus.

“Once they’re admitted to the hospital or the emergency room, they actually have to go into a negative pressure room. Complete isolation until we get the results back. We don’t have that many we have less than 10,” says Dr. Jose Vazquez Chief of infectious diseases at MCG.

Dr. Jose Vazquez is one of the doctors along with Dr. Arni Rao, who built an app to help combat the fear that comes with this virus and it only took them a week to do it.



“If we had a lot of these people coming in and flooding the emergency room throughout Augusta, we wouldn’t have room to take care of all these people. With the app we can actually send them to their primary care doctor,” says Dr. Vazquez.

Director of the Laboratory for Theory and Mathematical Modeling Dr. Rao, explains the powerful relationship between the spread of the disease and those infected with it.

“As the number of new cases are changing everyday, it is not about the numbers it is about the identification. It is more important than who are at risk.”

Dr. Vazquez talks about the importance of those negative pressure rooms and why they aren’t many of them left.

“When you open the door everything from the outside actually comes in, instead of the other way around. When you’re in a room and you open the door everything flows out of the room because of the air conditioning in it.”