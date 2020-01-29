Local doctor explains Coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- There are now five confirmed cases of the new corona-virus in the United States.

Doctor Jose Vazquez, Chief of Infectious Diseases at the Medical College of Georgia says there’s a chance that we could see more cases.

“This is the most recent virus that we have now. It’s actually number seven, but we don’t have a name for it yet except it’s called a novel coronavirus. The family of these viruses are actually find everywhere in the world.”

One of the most common questions some people are asking is “Why is this disease referred to as the coronavirus?”

“It actually has these outward looking spikes that come out of the cover. It looks like there is a crown around the virus. So that’s where the corona comes from,” says Dr.Vazquez.

Where does the virus come from and how do we get it?

“This one apparently has been associated with bats and snakes. They’ve actually jumped from animals into humans. So these are unique because they attack the lower respiratory track instead of most virus attack the upper respiratory track,” explains Dr. Vazquez.

Causing patients to get pneumonia which is what kills people. Doctors, from all over the globe, to right here in Augusta, are researching to find the answer to a very popular question.

“How long after exposure does it take to get infected?

Dr. Vazquez says flu symptoms can also be confused with the symptoms of the corona virus… which is the first question doctors will ask their patients if they have traveled in the last 30 days.

“The problem here is that as soon as China figured this out, they came in and they closed the market and they sanitized the market and all the animals were killed. So they were not able to go in there and see where it originated.,” says Dr.Vazquez.

