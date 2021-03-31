Local coffeehouse anticipates increased business during Women’s Amateur

Evans, GA (WJBF)- Happening today, round one of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tee’s off. Local business say they are expecting to see an increase in business this week.

This will be the second annual tournament. The first was held in 2019 and the second was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Bryanna Jones is an employee at Rooted Coffeehouse in Evans just a few miles from Champions Retreat where the tournament is being held. She said they expect plenty of business from tournament patrons.

“We’re expecting to see a pretty good business load. We’re expecting to see a lot more new faces and stuff. Also being and to bring a lot more people in and have a lot more people go back and tell people about us, from their homes, wherever they may be,” said Jones.

Today is also the last day of Women’s History Month. Jones said there’s no better time to support a business owned by women.

“It was really great. We saw a lot of people. A lot of women like to support a locally woman owned business. And so with having the Women’s Amateur Golf Meeting…club out here, they really were able to come and visit us and get to know us. And we were really able to start popping and stuff and show that hey, we’re here. We do awesome work. Come visit us.”

Round two is Thursday, with a closed practice being held on Friday. The final round of the Women’s Amateur will be on Saturday at the Augusta National Golf Club.

A reminder that traffic may be busier than usual near the golf club during the tournament.