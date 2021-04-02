Local churches preparing for Easter Sunday during pandemic

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Members at Hillcrest Baptist Church celebrated Good Friday by carrying crosses more than a mile and ending with a service.

While some churches will continue to hold drive in services because of the pandemic, this Sunday others are opening their doors for in person services looking very different from last year.



” We just ended up streaming on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and the website. It was a powerful service, but there was only five or six of us in here,” Yannik Mckie said.

Yannik McKie, pastor of Chosen will be holding a service at Quest Church

” We’re super excited about the opportunity to commune and connect with the people once again and do it how we used to,” Mckie said.

The pandemic shut down in person church services across the country

Now for the first time in Gallup poll history, church attendance at an all time low — fewer than 50 percent of Americans belonging to a house of worship.

But McKie said as the vaccine rollout continues he hopes to see more people return to church



“I just feel like its the perfect time to get back to it. A lot of people have been vaccinated or in the middle of that process and there’s some light at the end of that proverbial covid tunnel. Its Easter and we’re celebrating the resurrection, so I just want to encourage people to come on out.”

McKie said the church will require masks and social distancing this Sunday.