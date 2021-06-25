Local church lends a helping hand to repair deck for women’s shelter

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — It took dozens of helping hands to transform this rundown barely walkable deck into something sturdy for the women who live at the SWAG (Spiritual Warriors Aspiring Godliness) House.

“It means a lot to us. We get to give back and give what we can to these ladies who really need it,” Wesley United Methodist Church volunteer said.

The work wasn’t easy for volunteers like Lawson Harper.

“I had to haul 80 pounds of concrete for a couple of hours,” Harper said.

With the help of Wesley United Methodist Church, Broken Outreach Ministries was able to to repair the deck — Wesley UMC even pitching into help bring supplies.

“You can see their heart and its real. They don’t have to be here. Its their summertime and they choose to be serving,” SWAG House director Barbara Soderberg said.

The finished product now an open space for women transitioning from trafficking, addition and abuse.

“Its like Christmas every day when you get to watch the restoration come back or watch them get a job,” Soderberg said.

And a reminder that you can turn something broken into something beautiful.

“I’ve been fighting tears all week. its a blessing transforming something ugly into something beautiful and that’s what god does with these ladies,” Soderberg said.