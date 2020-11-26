Local church giving away 550 hot meals to senior citizens for Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — The Vineyard Church gave away 550 hot meals to senior citizens living in eight different public housing units.

The church has been doing their Thanksgiving giveaway for 25 years, but this year with Covid-19 they say 8its especially important to reach elderly families who may not be able to get a meal.

The meals also come with a special word of encouragement for the families.



” There are some people they will never meet that have thought about them and prayed for them and just wanted to help them,” Vineyard Outreach Pastor Mary Margaret LeRoy said.

Volunteers were able to distribute the meals directly to the families at their homes.