Local church gives away school supplies to students in need

Hephzibah, Ga (WJBF)- Because of the pandemic many parents are out of work, so getting school supplies for the upcoming year can be difficult.

Oasis Church in Hephzibah held its annual back pack giveaway Sunday afternoon. They had more than five hundred back packs filled with school supplies to give to students in need. Parents just had to drive up to collect them and were provided with lunches as well.

In previous years the church has held a large indoor celebration during the giveaway. It included food, bounce houses, and music. This year due to the spike in Coronavirus cases, they decided to do a drive through.

Pastor Wesley Weatherford is the head pastor at Oasis Church. He said the giveaway is one hundred percent funded by other ministries at the church.

“This is our annual backpack giveaway that we do every single year. It’s sponsored by Buy a Tree, Change a Life which we do in December, where we sell Christmas trees to help children globally and locally. And so some of that is the global portion, some of that is the local portion. This is one of the things we get to do because of Buy a Tree, Change a Life,” he explained.

Some of the parents and grandparents that came to the event say they are grateful for the church’s generosity and that the community needs it, especially now.

“It’s important because of the community. It helps out certain families. Everybody in the community can use help right now because of this pandemic going on,” said Whitney Stevens.

“I think it’s a great event for the families because throughout this year, it’s been a trying year for everyone,” said Christine Tyson, who picked up backpacks for her grandchildren.

Pastor Wes said that anyone still in need of a back pack for their child can click here to contact the church office. If they have them available they will be happy to provide them.