Local charity looking to feed 1,000 families for Thanksgiving

Augusta GA (WJBF) – The Joseph Project has partnered with other non-profits, fraternities, sororities, educators and stakeholders of the local community to feed 1,000 families Thanksgiving Meals.

“We know how important the holidays are and to go without something like Thanksgiving meal can add to the stress and depression that the pandemic, an uncertain economy and a turbulent election season has brought to many,” commented a spokesperson from The Joseph Project. “We have seen how much of an encouragement helping the community with meals has been up to now, so we are sure this will be a huge success.”

The Joseph Project is a joint effort of City Church Augusta, Bethel Covenant Worship Center and

Macedonia Family Church. Over the summer, in response to the coronavirus, it has provided over 10,000 free meals in the Augusta-area. It serves all community members regardless of their beliefs.

This event will take place at City Church Augusta located at 1804 Gordon Hwy, Augusta, GA 30904 on November 21 from 10:00AM until 2:00PM

For more information and to volunteer be sure to visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/831622240732639.

Sign up for a free Thanksgiving Meal on November 21st in Augusta at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0b48a5a72ca4fb6-turkey. Only a limited number of slots remain open.