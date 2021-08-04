Local business thrives during pandemic with self-service options

EVANS, G.A. (WJBF) – Stay Social Tap and Table in Evans is a restaurant that’s all about self-serving. It’s been open for almost a year, and right now, business is thriving.



“There’s QR codes just about everywhere in the restaurant, and they never have to get up, they can order through the QR code, they can pay through the QR code, and then our kitchen staff will bring the food to them,” said Trevor Wright.



Wright is the assistant manager. He says the restaurant opened in the midst of the pandemic, so they modeled their business around CDC guidelines.



“We had about half the tables that we could’ve filled the room, that way we had more spacing between the tables,” said Wright.

The county also helped by providing outdoor seating.

Wright says, “They have allowed us to expand a little bit on our outside patio as well as some of the park areas across the street. We’ve even had Rinco Bank has brought us some tables just so that we can really take advantage of that outside space.”

He says, so far, covid hasn’t had much of an impact on their restaurant.



“I think of all the businesses that opened during the pandemic self-serve food and self-serve beer is probably the best.



Wednesday morning, University Hospital reported 64 Covid cases, its highest in the last 5 months. Augusta University Medical Center reported 53. Wright says with Covid cases on the rise, they could be feeling more of an impact.

“I still think people are still a little anxious about getting out in the world, people might have health conditions, some people are not fully there yet, even though they might be masked or vaccinated so we think business maybe hurt in that sense.”

But customers we spoke with aren’t too concerned.

“I feel better since I’ve been vaccinated, so that makes me feel okay about being outside and this place has outdoor seating and so I’m happy to have a place to be, but I feel like I’m not going to get the Delta variant and spread it to other people,” said Nelani Pathirana