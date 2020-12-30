Local business owner donating to two charities, taking votes from the public

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local business owner is looking for help from the Augusta community to figure out which charities to donate to.

Angela Swarts — owner of Spherion, a staffing and recruiting company — is celebrating 25 years in the Garden City.

To honor the occasion — she has pledged to donate $5,000 to charity — and is asking the community to vote on which two charities will each receive $2,500.

“It just warms my heart. It’s all I want to do. We’re in the people business and this is just another way that we help people and it’s important. We’re all in this together. We have nominated eight non-profits. My team — each team member — decided what is near and dear to their heart and it’s hard to choose because their missions are so important in what they do for our community. So, I thought what better way than to let the community decide?”

The charities nominated are Megiddo Dream Station, Forces United, Christ Community Health Services, Hope House Inc., Boys & Girls Club, SafeHomes, Family Promise of Augusta and The Lydia Project.

For info on how to vote for the charities CLICK HERE