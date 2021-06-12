Local blood drive held in honor of Taylor Brown

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – It was an Easter weekend they’ll never forget.

Jeff Brown, Taylor Brown’s father says “she wasn’t feeling well. So, we took her to the doctor and the doctors said you need to get her to the emergency room now.”

Two days later the Brown family learned their daughter Taylor Brown had Aplastic Anemia.

“The doctors think that just some kind of virus triggered it,” says Jeff.

Aplastic anemia is a rare condition that makes your body not produce enough blood cells.

“She’s had to have a lot of blood and platelet transfusions the last couple months,” says Jeff.

The Brown family’s neighborhood, Shepeard Community Blood Center, and the Vintage Initiative Project decided to put together a blood drive to honor Taylor.

Ellie Mcguire, Founder of the Vintage Initiative Project, says “Taylor’s dad is always there for us so we decided to step in and help where we could…With Covid-19 we’ve kind of all forgotten about the needs around the community and then just bring awareness to what’s going on with Taylor.”

When friends of the Brown family heard about the blood drive, they rushed to donate.

Mandy Clark, a neighbor and healthcare worker, says “this is something that doesn’t require money. It’s really a way to get out there and support our community.”

The Brown family is hoping the blood drive brings attention to Taylor’s cause but others as well.

“There’s so many people out there that need it. I mean it’s great that they’re honoring my daughter with it but there’s so many other sons and daughters that need blood,” says Jeff Brown.

To support the Brown family or simply to become a blood donor, click or tap here.