Local baker makes a special cake

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- NewsChannel 6 was featured on a birthday cake by an Aiken County baker.

Sherod Sockwell, owner of Socky’s Sweets, is a talented baker who makes custom cakes, cupcakes, and cookies, for any occasion.

Sockwell made this cake featuring a man in his favorite chair watching NewsChannel 6 on TV.

photo by Sherod Sockwell

The cake was for 81-year old Frederick Kelly, known as Pop to family, for his 82nd birthday.

Loved ones say Kelly loved to watch TV and never missed the news.

Sockwell says Kelly’s daughter in law called him to make the special cake in honor of her father in law.

“I guess she came across this idea to have a cake made, since he loved to watch tv and he loved to watch the news–I’m assuming NewsChannel 6,” said Sockwell. “And he had this reclining chair that he always sat in. And so she just had the idea to remake the cake that looked like him and resembled him.”

The cake was made to look like Kelly’s living room, and included a figure of him sitting in his favorite recliner.

Kelly was in the hospital when the cake was ordered and he died the day before his 82nd birthday. Family says he loved to keep them informed on current events.

by Sherod Sockwell

