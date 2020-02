AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Local author and educator Banecia Bush is on a mission to give children a lesson of a lifetime about beauty from the inside out.

Bush recently released her book “Hey pretty girl.” It’s about a little girl’s struggle with the thoughts of not being pretty because she doesn’t look like “other girls”.

She joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk more about the book and where it can be picked up at.