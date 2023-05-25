AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- LifeLink of Georgia is spreading the importance of organ transplant donation with “the perfect gift” African American Organ Transplantation Project.

A special art exhibit with a photo gallery of organ transplant recipients is on display at the Robert B. Greenblatt library. The goal is to get people registered to become donors.

“well I think the main thing about this whole display is it shows people of color do donate people of color receive transplants but we need your help” said Bobby Howard, Director.

Johnny Crawford is a transplant recipient and the photographer behind the portraits. He says each portrait has a special meaning.

“one of the things and why these people look the way they do is because you take the time to know them and you take the time to ask the right questions” said Crawford.

“a couple of staff member a few years ago they brought the idea to me and they coordinated and a lot of these pictures of people who are our volunteers and they go out and share their stories in the community” said Howard.

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson presented a proclamation during the exhibit in honor of national minority donor awareness month.

“in the African American community around 70% of people on the transplant waiting list today come from the African American community so it’s vitally important that the African American community get involved on the other side of the fence and that to become organ donors” said Howard.

“The Perfect Gift ” exhibit will travel across Georgia. Its next stop could possibly be Columbus.