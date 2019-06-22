Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 6/22/19 PM

It’s been a very storm evening across much of the CSRA. As a line moved through, we saw numerous severe thunderstorms and could see a few more storms before the night is done. Make sure you take shelter when storms threaten and stay tuned to WJBF for updates.

Tomorrow could see a few more scattered storms as temperatures hit the low 90s. For the start of the work week, the sunshine takes over but temperatures will soar as highs hit the upper 90s for Monday and Tuesday. Clouds and chances for storms return for the rest of the week as highs stop in the low 90s and lows keep hovering around 70. After the initial burst of sunshine, expect to keep your umbrella close by for most of the week.