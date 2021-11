As of 8am: The sky is mostly sunny with temps in the low 40s. Warmer temps remain the norm as highs will be well above average, in the upper 70s. We’ll see a few clouds overnight tonight with morning lows Thursday morning in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday we’ll see clouds increasing with highs in the upper 70s as a weak, dry front moves through Thursday afternoon/evening bringing cooler temps for Friday and the weekend.