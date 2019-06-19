Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Today: A slight chance of showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Light southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.