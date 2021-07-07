Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Today: VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY has been issued for the afternoon with the chance for heavy rain, storms, and gusty winds. Best chance for heavy rains, gusty winds, and strong storms will be along and south of I-20. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight: Heavy rain, storms, and windy conditions continue tonight with morning lows in the low 70s.

Thursday: VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY has been issued for the early morning with heavy rain, storms, and strong winds in the area south and east of Augusta. Highs in the mid 80s.