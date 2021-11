(The Hill) -- Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., tweeted a photo-manipulated, animated video Sunday that shows a likeness of him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and running at President Joe Biden while armed with two swords, sparking outrage from Twitter users who said keeping the post up violates the social media platform's rules.

The Arizona Republican tweeted out the video with the caption "Any anime fans out there?"