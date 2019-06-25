Live VIPIR 6 Forecast Tuesday, June 25, 2019

TODAY: Sunny with a high near 95. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light northeast wind.

THURSDAY: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

FRIDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.