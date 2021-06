TODAY: A VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY has been issued for the CSRA due to the potential for strong to severe storms with the main threats being flooding rains and damaging winds. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms early. Morning lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.