COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus marked its 65th homicide Monday morning as a robbery turned fatal. The incident happened right outside of the entrance to Synovus Bank on Buena Vista Road — right next to the Columbus Police Department’s East Precinct.

45-year-old Amit Kumar Patel was the victim of this deadly robbery. He was the owner of the Chevron Gas Station on Buena Vista Road, just about a mile from the scene of the crime. He was gunned down in broad daylight around 9:30 a.m.