AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) - The Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS) is in crisis mode and desperately needs adopters, so it is fortunate the annual Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) Home for the Holidays Clear the Shelter Adoption event takes place this Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Most pets will be available for no fee during this event and everyone who adopts can have their photo taken with Santa Claus.