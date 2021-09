AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Cars were lined up at May Park in downtown Augusta with eager people going inside the Community Center to receive a COVID-19 vaccine along with hopes to earn some extra money.

"Ever since the Augusta Commission announced it, we've had phone calls, people coming to the clinic wanting to know more about the incentive and things like that," said Georgia Department of Health Interim District Nursing Director Rebecca Kershner.