(NEXSTAR) – A 2-year-old boy injured both parents and himself after firing a handgun he found on a nightstand in a West Bath, Maine home Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the residence around 8 a.m. according to the Bangor Daily News. The child's mother, 22, was struck in the leg and his father, 25, sustained a minor injury to the back of the head, according to police.